Lakers Work Out, Interview Blazers Ex Moe Harkless

The Los Angeles Lakers have brought in former Portland Trail Blazers starter Moe Harkless to help reinforce its 0-2 squad, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Earlier this month, the 10-year veteran was waived by the Houston Rockets, after securing Harkless in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 29-year-old combo forward averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 30.7% shooting from distance last season for the Sacramento Kings. The Kings dealt Harkless to the Atlanta Hawks on July 6 in a packaged deal with Justin Holiday and a conditional 2024 first round pick, for Kevin Huerter. He was then moved to the Thunder in September.

In four seasons with the Blazers (between 2015 and 2019), Harkless averaged 7.7 points on 33 percent three point shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assits. He was dealt in the 2019 deal that moved Hassan Whiteside to Portland.

The Lakers have lost their first two games against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.