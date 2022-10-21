Blazers Center Olivier Sarr Ruled Out With Wrist Injury

Portland Trail Blazers Center Olivier Sarr will miss six weeks with what has been diagnosed as a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Sarr sustained the injury during a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on October 11. NBA.com described the injury in more detail:

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 21, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr underwent further evaluation yesterday which confirmed a high-grade partial tear of the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. Sarr will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks.

In 22 games last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sarr averaged seven points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks on 57.4 percent shooting from the floor and 44.8 percent shooting from the three-point line.

The Frenchman has shown potential, particularly on a lottery caliber team such as OKC. He closed out last season with five straight double-digit scoring games, including a career-high 24 points on 9-12 shooting.

Moving forward, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Phoenix Suns tonight, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.