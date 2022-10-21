Blazers LISTEN: Game 1 Reactions and Looking Ahead to Game 2

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brand Sprague on this live show of Jacked Ramsays where they’ll hit on:
- The Portland Trail Blazers get their first win against the Sacramento Kings! The Blazers find a way to win without Damian Lillard at his best and Anfernee Simons having a very “normal” night.
- Jerami Grant debuts and shows exactly what the Blazers have been missing at the wing position since the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge while Josh Hart fills the gaps left by Wes Matthews and his bull dog mentality
- Jusuf Nurkic continues to disappoint, providing very little value on either end of the floor. Coach Chauncey Billups makes his first big move as a head coach, opting to sit Nurkic and deploying the small ball closing lineup featuring Lillard, Simons, Har, Grant and Justise Winslow
- Shaedon Sharpe makes his NBA debut and looks like he belongs in the rotation immediately. Calm and collected, Billups went back to the rookie for a 2nd shift in the 2nd half.
- Danny and Brandon go back to Monday and revisit highlights from Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin’s interview and dissect what was and what wasn’t said.
- Then it’s looking ahead to Blazers-Suns as the Blazers open up Moda Center to the Suns fresh off a 20-point come from behind victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavs, perhaps staving up at least some of the putrid taste of what lingers following last years Game 7 humiliation.
