Miami Heat, Tyler Herro Agree On $130 Million Extension

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro has penned a four year, $130 million extension with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang adds that $120 million is guaranteed with another $10 million of the offer in incentives.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a massive 2021-22 season, putting up 20.7 points on 40% shooting from distance, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 0.7 steals, thriving off the Heat bench.

The extension, which begins in 2023-24, is one of the Heat’s biggest contracts, alongside the deals of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

The multi-talented wing first blossomed during the 2020 NBA Playoffs in the Orlando Bubble, where a rookie Herro put up averages of 16 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists.

Herro was taken by Miami with the 13th pick in 2019, 12 spots ahead of Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little who is also extension eligible before the season starts.