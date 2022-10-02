A Guide to the Blazers’ Preseason Schedule

After months of waiting, the Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule tips off tomorrow! The Blazers will play five preseason games in eight days, starting with tomorrow night’s 7:30 P.M. matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in Seattle.

Portland essentially punted on the 2021-22 season at the NBA Trade Deadline last February, so this new season comes with an overcooked anticipation. There’s so many things to watch out for: a healthy Damian Lillard, a rising Anfernee Simons, rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker, new roster additions, etc.

It’s not entirely clear what the Blazers’ on-court product is this year, even to them, as general manager Joe Cronin has stated multiple times he’s eager to see this roster play. How close to contention is Cronin’s “retooling” around Lillard?

Almost everything in the offseason is talk, theory and speculation. Beginning tomorrow, answers will start to come. Buckle up!

Here’s a guide to Portland’s preseason schedule (All game-times are in PDT):

Monday, Oct. 3, 7:30 P.M. — Portland vs. Los Angeles Clippers in Seattle (How to Watch: Rip City Radio 620)

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7:00 P.M. — Utah Jazz at Portland (How to Watch: Root Sports Plus, Rip City Radio 620)

Thursday, Oct. 6, 7:00 P.M. — Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland (How to Watch: Rip City Radio 620)

Sunday, Oct. 9, 6:00 P.M. — Portland at Sacramento Kings (How to Watch: Rip City Radio 620)

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7:00 P.M. — Portland at Golden State Warriors (How to Watch: Root Sports, NBA TV, Rip City Radio 620)