Kings Rookie Keegan Murray Ruled Out vs. Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings prized rookie Keegan Murray entered NBA health and safety protocol on Friday October 14 with an unspecified illness. The illness prevented him from attending Kings’ FanFest and will now further prevent him from playing in Sacramento’s home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, James Ham of The Kings Beat reports.

Keegan Murray (health and safety) has officially been ruled out for the home opener on Wednesday. Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is questionable, although he participated fully in practice on Tuesday.

Murray was selected No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and, after a stellar Summer League performance, is among the early favorites to win 2023 Rookie of the Year. His absence grants the Trail Blazers a welcomed advantage as they hope to dethrone the Kings on their home court.

In Murray’s stead, veteran forward Trey Lyles is likely to draw the start at power forward, matching up with hyper-athletic defender Jerami Grant.

Watch the game at 7:30 p.m. PDT on Root Sports Plus, NBC Sports California, or NBA League Pass.