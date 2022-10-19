Blazers Hire Team USA’s BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel

The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring BJ Domingo, the assistant director of the USA Men’s National Team, as their new Director of Player Personnel. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news this morning.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring USA Basketball’s BJ Domingo as Director of Player Personnel, sources tell ESPN. Domingo had been assistant director of the men’s national team at USA Basketball. He started his career as a scout with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Domingo’s primary focus has been the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team where he worked with younger athletes hoping to compete at higher levels.

Domingo has worked in NBA offices before. He started as a video intern with the Golden State Warriors. He then worked as a Player Relations intern, Basketball Operations Associate, and Scout with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Team USA Basketball Website has this to say about Domingo:

Domingo earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Jose State University in May 2013, and most recently he worked in the Milwaukee Bucks front office as a scout, a position he began in 2017 and held until being hired at USA Basketball. Domingo also served as a basketball operations associate from 2015-17 and as a player relations intern in 2014-2015 for the Bucks, and he was a video intern for the Golden State Warriors in 2013-14. He was a HallPass Media staff member coordinating operations for Adidas Nations for five summers (2011-15); an intern for the NBA Summer League from 2008-15; an attraction manager for the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2011 in Los Angeles; and an administrative assistant for Warren LeGarie Sports Management in the summer of 2008.

Directors of Player Personnel generally address weaknesses of the current roster and scout players to fill those holes, often focusing on impending free agents rather than just prospects in the draft. They often work with players as they assimilate to the franchise, helping with travel, media availability, and the like.

Domingo joins a host of other hires for the Blazers front office heading into this coming season, the most notable of which being former ESPN analyst Mike Schmitz.