Blazer’s Edge Radio: Opening Night

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, it’s Part Three of the show’s 2022-23 NBA Season Preview. The guys will take a look at the second half of the Western Conference, and give their official playoff picks.

In addition, they’ll set the table for Portland’s opening night contest against the Sacramento Kings, and give their take on the latest news and notes from the team.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!