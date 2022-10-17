Blazers Sign Center John Butler To Second Two-Way Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed 7’1 power forward/center John Butler to its second two-way contract slot, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to sign former Florida State product John Butler on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 7-foot-1 big man spent summer league and preseason with the Pelicans and now lands a roster spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2022

After one season at Florida State, Butler went undrafted in June before representing the New Orleans Pelicans during NBA Summer League. Earlier this month, the 19-year-old signed a two-way contract to stay in Louisiana but was waived a few days later.

Butler joins Olivier Sarr as the Blazers’ second two-way contract signing.

During Summer League, Butler averaged 8.5 points on almost 67% three point shooting, along with 3.7 boards and 1 block.

At Florida State, Butler, who carries a skinny 174-pound frame and a 7’2 wingspan, put up averages of 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.9 minutes.

Butler and Sarr are the only Blazer players, outside of Jusuf Nurkic, taller than seven foot. With Sarr currently out of the lineup due to a wrist sprain, Butler will add extra reassurance and size to the front court.