Blazers’ Jerami Grant Ranked Among Best Wings by SB Nation

With the 2022-23 NBA season just one day away, we have another ranking in from SB Nation, this time evaluating the top-30 wings in the league. Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made the list, slotting in at No. 22.

Grant excelled as a high-energy wing stopper in Denver in the bubble before signing with the Pistons turning himself into a volume scorer. The big question as he moves to Portland this season is whether he can find an appropriate balance of the two to maximize his all-around impact next to Damian Lillard.

This ranking puts Grant just above Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers and just behind Dorian Finney-Smith of the Dallas Mavericks.

Is that the right spot for Grant? Perhaps. Perhaps not. That general range is acceptable given the unknowns of a new role in a new location, but Blazers fans are optimistic that he will jell with the team and outperform this particular expectation.

Grant averaged 13.3 points in just 23.6 minutes per game in preseason play with the Blazers this month.

Read the full rankings here