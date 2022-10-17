Blazers Sign Nassir Little to Extension

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking towards the future to start off their week, signing Nassir Little to an extension. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN.

Today is the final day for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign extensions. Otherwise, the player will face restricted free agency this summer. The Blazers didn’t want to risk Little going on the open market, granting him a fully guaranteed four-year contract to keep him in Portland.

The contract is set to kick in next season, meaning Little is signed on through the 2026-27 season.

Little struggled with injuries last season, playing his final games in January before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. However, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is back and will play a key role for the Blazers this season.