Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Agree On Four-Year Extension

The Memphis Grizzlies have locked in gritty forward Brandon Clarke on a four-year, $52 million extension, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9MsE6EVip9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2022

The 26-year-old Canadian has a become a key member of the Grizzlies’ young, exciting core, which is expected to contend for home court advantage in the playoffs this season.

The 6’8 Clarke was selected with the 21st pick in 2019, four spots ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little who is also eligible for an extension before the season starts.

The extension will kick in for the 2023-24 season for Clarke who has averaged 10.9 points on 59.1% shooting from the field, to go along with 5.6 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks.

Clarke has started only 21 of his 181 games, serving as a key piece off head coach Taylor Jenkins’ bench. However, he may see some extra run early in the season as teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. recovers from injury.