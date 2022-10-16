The Portland Trail Blazers will tip off their 2022-23 NBA season against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but the presence of the Kings’ prized rookie Keegan Murray has been thrown into question. Murray entered NBA health and safety protocol on Saturday with an unspecified illness, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

According to a league source, Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray entered NBA health and safety protocols on Friday night and his status for Wednesday’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers is uncertain. Murray will be reevaluated daily.

Murray will miss Sacramento’s FanFest on Sunday, and his status moving forward will be determined via daily evaluation.

The 22-year-old was drafted No. 4 overall, three spots ahead of Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Murray was named Summer League MVP after a dominant performance in July and burned Portland with five threes off the bench in their preseason matchup on October 9. His absence would be a distinct advantage for the Blazers.

That said, we of course wish him a speedy recovery and will relay updates on his status as they come.