NBA News: Former Trail Blazers Signed, Waived by New Teams

NBA news proliferated today, including news about several former Portland Trail Blazers players. In case you missed any of it, here’s the roundup.

Former Blazers forward Noah Vonleh has made the Boston Celtics roster, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Forward/center Noah Vonleh has made the Boston Celtics opening night roster, sources tell ESPN. Vonleh capped his preseason with a 14 point, 13-rebound game vs. Charlotte. A former lottery pick, he played last season in China.

Vonleh played for the Trail Blazers between 2015 and 2018. Portland is the only team, to date, that he’s spent more than one season with. He’s also suited up for the Knicks, Timberwolves, Hornets, Bulls, Nuggets, and Nets.

The Timberwolves waived another former Blazers player today, releasing CJ Elleby along with AJ Lawson and PJ Dozier, per Sam Amico. Elleby came to the Blazers via the 2020 NBA Draft and played in Portland until last spring.

The Utah Jazz completed the trifecta, waiving center Cody Zeller, who played for the Blazers last season, per Tony Jones.

In non-Blazers-related waiver wire news, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Charlotte Hornets are waiving LiAngelo Ball. LiAngelo’s brothers LaMelo and Lonzo both play in the league.

Finally, and sadly, the NBA issued a statement today saying that Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutumbo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor. His family requests “prayers and good wishes” as the process unfolds. Mutumbo is reported to be “in high spirits” as treatment begins.