Everything Trail Blazers in the Dave and Marlow Podcast

The next Portland Trail Blazers podcast from Blazer’s Edge has taken to the interwebs and airways everywhere. Welcome to Episode 1 of Dave and Marlow, where Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. discuss all things Blazers!

Episode 1 of Dave and Marlow introduces the co-hosts, especially Marlow. Then the pair get down to business talking Damian Lillard, the evolving role of Jusuf Nurkic in the Trail Blazers defense, finding the real Anfernee Simons, the Josh Hart-led triangle at small forward, Jerami Grant’s place with the starting lineup, Shaedon Sharpe’s debut season, Chauncey Billups’ coaching, and much more! If the Trail Blazers have done it this fall, it’s probably in this podcast!

Marlow is just getting started, so the audio off of his headphone mic needs some tweaking. We’ll work on that as we go along. But don’t miss the chance to say you were there at the beginning!

You can subscribe to the podcast or download this episode here. Or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy! And welcome Marlow!