Damian Lillard, Adidas Pair for More Affordable Shoe Line

Damian Lillard has been affiliated with Adidas Shoes since his early years in the NBA. The D Lillard 1, Dame’s first signature shoe, came out in 2015. He and the company have been releasing iterations ever since. They are now up to the Dame8 and still going strong. But that’s not the only shoe project on Lillard’s mind at the start of the season.

This week, the All-Star guard tweeted that he and Adidas were embarking on a slightly different release, the Certified line. The main distinction of these shoes are their price point, initially retailing for under $100.

Lillard’s tweet:

It’s always been my goal to keep my shoes reasonably priced. To stay in line with those values, I’m launching my #DameCertified line with @adidas. The Certified is a $95 signature shoe that I’ll be wearing on court this year in addition to the #Dame8.

The Certified can be found at Adidas’ website. It’s worth noting that many of Lillard’s normal shoes retail around the $100 mark, including some version of the Dame8 when they’re on sale. Full price for the Dame8 currently runs $130.