 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Rockets Waive Derrick Favors

The veteran big man is back on the market.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are expected to waive veteran big man Derrick Favors, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 12-year-veteran was included in a package dealt to the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old was selected third overall out of Georgia Tech by the New Jersey Nets, before being traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the package that brought Deron Williams to the east coast. Favors has spent the majority of his career with Jazz but also spent individual seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and Thunder.

While entering the league as a power forward, Favors is now more suited to the center position, carrying career averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently thin at the two bigger positions and with a spare roster spot might look toward Favors to help fill that role.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...