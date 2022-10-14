Houston Rockets Waive Derrick Favors

The Houston Rockets are expected to waive veteran big man Derrick Favors, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2022

The 12-year-veteran was included in a package dealt to the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old was selected third overall out of Georgia Tech by the New Jersey Nets, before being traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the package that brought Deron Williams to the east coast. Favors has spent the majority of his career with Jazz but also spent individual seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and Thunder.

While entering the league as a power forward, Favors is now more suited to the center position, carrying career averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently thin at the two bigger positions and with a spare roster spot might look toward Favors to help fill that role.