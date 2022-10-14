Blazers Guard Shaedon Sharpe Hires Agent

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe is days away from making his NBA debut, and the rookie checked off a major need going into his first season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that he has hired an agent.

Portland Trail Blazers G/F Shaedon Sharpe – the seventh pick in the 2022 NBA Draft – has signed with an agent: Mike George of @OneLegacySports. Sharpe, 19, has averaged 11.8 points in the preseason.

Sharpe is George’s 10th NBA client currently on a roster. Some of his notable clients include Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell.

Sharpe will come off the bench for the Blazers to start the season, backing up Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.

Sharpe is expected to make his NBA debut Wednesday when the Blazers face the Sacramento Kings on the road at the Golden 1 Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.