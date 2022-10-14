Pistons Likely to Waive Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive guard Kemba Walker before the deadline, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. NBA teams have until Monday to trim their regular season rosters to 15 spots.

Walker, 32, last played for the New York Knicks, where he averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game before being benched by coach Tom Thibodeau. It was the worst statistical season of his 11-year career. However, Walker has plenty left in the tank, telling Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe just last week that he would accept a bench role at this point.

“I just want to be able to play basketball again; I don’t care if it’s the bench or not,” he said. “I started off my career playing basketball coming off the bench. Who cares? I just want to be able to play ball like I love to do, being around some great, great teammates and just have fun.”

For the Portland Trail Blazers, kicking the tires on Walker may not be the best option, though they are thin at reserve point guard after waiving Brandon Williams earlier this week. Walker’s addition would theoretically impact important minutes for guys like Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe, who Portland is keen to develop.

Still, the availability of a former all-star is interesting. What are your thoughts, BE community? Where do you think Walker will end up?