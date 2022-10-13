Josh Hart Asks Trail Blazers Fans To Be Patient

Portland Trail Blazers wing Josh Hart has asked fans to be patient with the roster after a less than ideal preseason.

Josh Hart asks that Rip City remains patient while the Trail Blazers work things out. pic.twitter.com/OUpYFHZpP5 — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) October 13, 2022

The Blazers won their only preseason game against Israeli club Maccabi Ra’anana with losses to the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Hart, who was this week announced as the team’s starting small forward, said the new group was still working things a week before the start of the season.

The Blazers are introducing three new starters in Anfernee Simons, Hart and Jerami Grant, when compared to the lineup that started the 2021-22 season.

The bench rotation has also been reshuffled with Gary Payton II, Justise Winslow, Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson.

Payton II and newly signed two-way contract Olivier Sarr are recovering from injury and are unlikely to be ready for the team’s first game against the Sacramento Kings.