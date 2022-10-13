Trail Blazers Preseason Review with Sean Highkin

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprauge with special guest Sean Highkin as they take a look at where the Portland Trail Blazers sit before heading into Game 1 of the regular season.

What’s broken? What works?

What were the biggest issues coming out of preseason and why are they so glaring? There’s plenty to point to, the offense never got going, the defense is a mess while turnovers and fouling are prevalent. Where do you even start?

The defense is getting the early cleansing and it starts with Jusuf Nurkic. Brought back and paid, Nurkic has yet to put together a single stretch of effectiveness on the defensive end. Outplayed in every match up, racking up fouls while reverting the less than glamourous flip shots - the Blazers haven’t been able to get much out of Bosnian, let alone the Beast. With porous defense above the free throw line, why does it matter if Nurkic isn’t playing his part? Together the guys dive into the WHY it matters so much that Nurkic be a problem solver.

From there they’ll take on listener questions!

