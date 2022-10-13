Blazers Sign Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing French seven-footer Olivier Sarr to one of their two-way contracts, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sarr was signed to a training camp deal early last month.

The Portland Trail Blazers are converting center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, source tells ESPN. Sarr played 22 games for OKC as a rookie after college stops at Wake Forest and Kentucky.

The Blazers also announced that Sarr suffered a right wrist sprain in Tuesday’s preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. He’ll be re-evaluated in one week, when a return timeline will be established.

Two-way players are eligible to play up to 50 games with the team that signs them and cannot be stolen by another team. They also receive a flat salary of $508,891, half of the rookie minimum deal.

Sarr, 23, has performed admirably for the Trail Blazers during preseason play, averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12 minutes per game while filling the role of rim protector. He also recorded a game-high four blocks against Israeli club Maccabi Ra’Anana last Thursday.

Moving forward, Sarr is expected to be Portland’s third option at center, behind Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks. The team has been thin when it comes to big men, and there could be plenty of opportunity for Sarr to make an impact.