The Portland Trail Blazers are waiving guards Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden following the completion of their 2022-23 Preseason schedule. Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian tweeted the news, which was almost instantly confirmed by the Blazers.

Miller appeared in four games for the Blazers during the exhibition schedule, averaging 10.2 minutes per game. He averaged 2.3 points per game, shooting 35.4% from the field with 1.5 assists and 1.8 turnovers per game.

Rhoden played in three games, averaging 13.2 minutes. He scored 6.7 points on 62.5% shooting from the field, 66.7% from the three-point arc.

These moves bring Portland’s roster down to 15 players.