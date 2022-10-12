 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trail Blazers Waive Guards Isaiah Miller, Jared Rhoden

Portland’s roster is down to 15 players following preseason.

By Dave Deckard
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are waiving guards Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden following the completion of their 2022-23 Preseason schedule. Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian tweeted the news, which was almost instantly confirmed by the Blazers.

Miller appeared in four games for the Blazers during the exhibition schedule, averaging 10.2 minutes per game. He averaged 2.3 points per game, shooting 35.4% from the field with 1.5 assists and 1.8 turnovers per game.

Rhoden played in three games, averaging 13.2 minutes. He scored 6.7 points on 62.5% shooting from the field, 66.7% from the three-point arc.

These moves bring Portland’s roster down to 15 players.

