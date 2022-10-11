BE Radio: NBA Season Preview Part 2

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. After discussing the Eastern Conference on last week’s show, the guys will be looking at the Western Conference this week in Part Two of their three-part 2022-23 NBA Season Preview. They’ll also address the preseason struggles of the Portland Trail Blazers, with one game remaining before the regular season commences.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer and show host Ryne Buchanan will be joined once again by Dillon Sage, co-host of the Holy Backboard podcast.

Blazer’s Edge Radio airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!