Jacked Ramsays X Locked On Blazers: Smashing the Panic Button?

Mike Richman of Locked On Blazers joins hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague to dig into what they’ve seen from the Portland Trail Blazers through four preseason games.

How much of it really matters? What they’ve been watching for and seeing or not seeing and whether that spells trouble for the Blazers.

Josh Hart is named the starter, should he stay there, and if yes, for how long? What will it take for Justise Winslow or Nassir Little to unseat Hart?

Is anyone worried about Damian Lillard, or is this just working through the kinks of not playing for nearly 10 months? Is playing with and/or off of Anfernee Simons going to be a problem for either Lillard or Simons in the long term?

Jusuf Nurkic doesn’t appear ready to play more than 20+ minutes per night physically. Can the Blazers get him ramped up and in condition to do what they need him to, and if so, how long until he’s up to speed?

Can the Blazers get more out of their bench unit, or is this a team that’s going to go as far as the starting group will take them?

That and more on the latest Jacked Ramsays!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!