Exploring the New Message and Direction for the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! The Blazers held their annual Media Day press conferences this week and started training camp! Dave Deckard and Dia Miller went over the details, parsing what players, coaches, and staff offered to the public. Damian Lillard was a near-ubiquitous subject for the interviewees. What does that fact, and their statements about him, indicate? Which players look to be embarking on a fresh start and who might be stuck in the past a little? How many of the Blazers are on board with the message and which ones stick out? What were the team’s emphases and what do they show about direction, goals, and the state of the franchise? Joe Cronin, Chauncey Billups, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart...the list goes on.

Dave and Dia also bring up the unfortunate situation with Ime Udoka in Boston, giving it a little bit of ethical perspective and looking at the bigger picture for NBA teams and all of us.

It’s the first time since May that we’ve had actual, semi-tangible material to talk over and the dynamic duo take full advantage in this week’s show!

You can subscribe to the podcast or download this episode here, or just hit play on the embed below!

Enjoy!