Larry Nance Jr. Signs Extension with Pelicans

The former Blazers forward joins CJ McCollum with a longer-term deal in New Orleans.

By DavidMacKay
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Larry Nance Jr. and the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed on a two-year, $21.6-million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New Orleans Pelicans F Larry Nance Jr., has agreed on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Nance’s total deal ties him to the franchise for three years and $31.3 million.

Nance first arrived in New Orleans with teammate CJ McCollum in February 2022, having been traded by the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum also inked a two-year extension with the team earlier this week.

Nance has been a strong culture fit with the Pelicans since the trade, and it is unsurprising to see New Orleans pair with the 29-year-old for a few more seasons.

From a performance standpoint, Nance was a reliable contributor to end the 2021-22 NBA season, but only suited up a handful of times after undergoing right knee surgery shortly after his arrival. The team will look forward to deploying him off the bench behind a healthy Zion Williamson.

An athletic forward with a big personality and the capability of playing small-ball center, Nance was a fan favorite in Portland.

