Larry Nance Jr. Signs Extension with Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans F Larry Nance Jr., has agreed on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Nance’s total deal ties him to the franchise for three years and $31.3 million.

Nance first arrived in New Orleans with teammate CJ McCollum in February 2022, having been traded by the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum also inked a two-year extension with the team earlier this week.

Nance has been a strong culture fit with the Pelicans since the trade, and it is unsurprising to see New Orleans pair with the 29-year-old for a few more seasons.

How great is Larry Nance Jr.?



When we walked into practice, he was rebounding for Jaxson Hayes. (Super rare to see an NBA player exclusively rebound for another.)



Then after Jose Alvarado had finished his media duty, Nance broke out into a Jose chant that included some dancing. — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) September 28, 2022

From a performance standpoint, Nance was a reliable contributor to end the 2021-22 NBA season, but only suited up a handful of times after undergoing right knee surgery shortly after his arrival. The team will look forward to deploying him off the bench behind a healthy Zion Williamson.

An athletic forward with a big personality and the capability of playing small-ball center, Nance was a fan favorite in Portland.