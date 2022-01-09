Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Kings

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprgaue for a wrap up of Sunday night’s game between the Trail Blazers and the Kings - that saw Portland run the Kings out of the building with rather minimal effort, 103-88.

The Blazers’ Anfernee Simons continues his torrid January, finishing the night with 31 points and 6 assists on 10-17 from the field and 7-11 from behind the 3-point line. Regardless of where things sit with the Blazers, Simons’ development into a guy who can efficiently run the team a both a table setter and a primary scorer has to be the best part of the season so far.

Jusuf Nurkic filled up the box score against the Kings, while it wasn’t a 5x5 performance - the Bosnian Beast finished an assist shy of a triple double: 14 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists.

These are the games that will pop up at the end of the season when the lottery balls are popped - but, in the moment it’s always great to have a Blazers win and a performance like Simons’.

