Billups: Lillard Won’t Travel With Team On Road Trip

Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian LIllard will rest his injured abdomen while his teammates head off on a six-game road trip on Thursday, according to Chauncey Billups.

The six-time All-Star will meet with specialists in order to address the injury, which has plagued him for at least four seasons.

Chauncey Billups says @Dame_Lillard will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip as he will be meeting with specialists regarding his abdomen issue. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 10, 2022

The news adds further speculation to comments made by Billups last week, that the team was seriously considering shutting down Lillard for an extended period so that he can properly mend the injury.

On January 5, the team announced Lillard would miss games against the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Lillard will also miss tomorrow night’s make-up game against the Brooklyn Nets and now road games against the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Heat, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Lillard, who recently positioned eighth in Western Conference guard in the first All-Star voting returns, is joined by fellow starters CJ McCollum (collapsed lung), Norman Powell (health and safety protocols) and Larry Nance Jr. (knee inflammation) on the sidelines tonight.