Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Kings

Join host Danny Marang and special guest James Ham of ESPN 1320 and “The Kings Beat” as they get you ready for Sunday evening’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings.

In semi-breaking news, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said in pregame availability that Damian Lillard will not make the upcoming six-game road trip and that he would instead seek out the guidance of specialists as it pertains to his nagging abdominal injury and the decision on surgery should follow relatively closely.

We’ll talk with James about Sacramento “needing a win” not just in the column but as a franchise. While Portland has struggled mightily this year, that has been the M.O. of the Kings for quite some time. Would making a move just to slide into the play-in really help the franchise? Should they consider moving De’Aaron Fox?

When it comes to trades, Marvin Bagley III has been linked to Portland by many local and national NBA reporters. Does James believe that where there’s smoke there’s fire?

Hop on in and find out just exactly what James thinks on the Kings, trades, tanking and more!

