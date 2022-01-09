Norman Powell Enters Health & Safety Protocols

Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell is the latest member of the team to be ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Sunday afternoon of Powell’s updated status.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Portland is already playing without guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2022

Powell has been playing an even more crucial role than usual with Portland’s backcourt duo, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, both out on injuries.

The Trail Blazers do not currently have any other players out on health and safety protocols. All players previously sitting out have been cleared and are expected to be with the team for Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

However, Portland will be without guards Lillard and McCollum as well as forward, Larry Nance Jr., who sustained an injury in the Blazers’ most recent game on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Powell has played an integral role for Portland this season so far averaging 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.