Nuggets Sign DeMarcus Cousins; Could He Suit Up vs. Blazers Thursday?

The Nuggets are putting a little Boogie in it.

By Jeremy_Brener
Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

When the Denver Nuggets face the Portland Trail Blazers later in the week, they could have a new face on their roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nuggets are looking to sign 4-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.

While the signing isn’t official yet, Cousins is set to meet with the Nuggets’ front office before the contract is offered, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

If Cousins joins the Nuggets, it would reunite him with former coach Michael Malone, who coached him during his time with the Sacramento Kings from 2013-14.

Cousins started the season in free agency before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks in late November. He appeared in 17 games averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game before being waived ahead of his contract guarantee date on January 6.

Cousins and the Nuggets are scheduled to face the Blazers Thursday night in Denver.

