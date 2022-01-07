Jacked Ramsays Postgame: Blazers vs Cavs

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they recap Friday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers - which saw Portland lose their 16th of their last 20 games, 114-101.

The Blazers got Robert Covington’s best performance of the year, while Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little came back down to earth, pulled firmly down by the gravity from the black hole emanating from very near Jusuf Nurkic.

Poor shooting and bad decisions marred most of the night for the Blazers but the Cavs seemed content to play down to Portland’s incredibly low standard, making this game a bit timid from the last handful.

In the end, Portland did what they needed to do. Got young guys touches, made some mistakes to get on film and dropped another game to keep up in the ping-pong ball chase.

