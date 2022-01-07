Jusuf Nurkic Fined, No Suspension for Tyler Herro Fight

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been fined $25,000, but will not be suspended, for a fight with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during Portland’s 115-109 loss to the Heat on Wednesday night. Both players were ejected from the game following the incident. Herro was also fined $25,000 for his part in the altercation.

The news came in a tweet from Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers.

The incident started with just over a minute remaining in the fourth period when Nurkic leaned into a blind screen on Herro, who hit Nurkic’s shoulder and dropped to the ground like Greg “The Hammer” Valentine taking a flying forearm from former Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana. Herro rose from the impact, dashed across the lane to the now-rolling Nurkic, and pushed him in the back like the Honkytonk Man trying to make a dent in the Ultimate Warrior’s armor. After feeling the push, Nurkic spun, saw Herro, and—restrained by one of Herro’s teammates, lashed out with a left jab reminiscent of Terry Funk, albeit in his later days when he didn’t see so well. The blow grazed Herro barely, then referees stepped in and called for the bell and a double-DQ.

Nurkic is averaging 13.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in 34 appearances for the Blazers this season. He missed three recently because of NBA Health and Safety Protocols. The Blazers lost of all of them.