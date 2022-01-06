Larry Nance Jr. Avoids Serious Injury; Re-Evaluated In One Week

Portland Trail Blazers’ forward Larry Nance Jr. has avoided serious injury to his right knee, the team announced this evening.

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 6, 2022) – An MRI completed last night showed no significant damage to the right knee of Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr., the team announced today. Nance injured the knee in the third quarter of Portland’s game against Miami on Wednesday, January 5. He will be re-evaluated in one week. Through 37 games for the Trail Blazers this season (11 starts), Nance is averaging 6.9 points (51.5% FG, 30.6% 3-PT, 65.3% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.03 steals.

The 6’7 veteran injured the knee in the third quarter of last night’s game against the Miami Heat while jumping for a layup.

Nance Jr. will miss games against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Friday), Sacramento Kings (Sunday) and Brooklyn Nets (Monday) with the knee to be re-evaluated in one week.

The team will kick off a six-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets next Thursday.

Nance Jr. is likely to be replaced in the starting lineup by Robert Covington, the man he leapfrogged last month.