Arguments For and Against the Blazers Sitting Damian Lillard

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with Episode 61! Remember last week when Dave Deckard and Dia Miller were at a loss, overwhelmed by all the changes, the morass of losing, the COVID replacement parade, and everything? They were practically speechless! (Well, for them, anyway.) They have NO SUCH PROBLEM in this episode. Oh my gosh! Sitting Damian Lillard for the season? Anfernee Simons breaking out the mustard and going ham all in the same game? A win... yes, A WIN against the Atlanta Hawks??? It’s like Popeye ate spinach or Harry met Sally or whatever image for rejuvenation you care to use. This show was bristling with energy and fire, D&D style.

The dynamic duo also talk about the Blazers hiring Coach Rodney Billups, Lillard welcoming hardship players, murfle-murfle... losses to the Jazz and Lakers , and the difference Jusuf Nurkic makes when he’s in the lineup.

