Damian Lillard 8th Amongst Western Conference Guards In All-Star Vote

Portland Trail Blazers’ guard Damian Lillard has faced difficulties in recent weeks, largely due to a nagging abdominal injury, and that struggle is reflected in the first NBA All-Star voting returns, which place Lillard firmly in the 8th position amongst guards in the Western Conference. Shams Charania of the Athletic announced the first returns via Twitter.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/3812PFdcGb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

Currently, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks lead the way among guards in the West, but there is a wide gulf in votes between the two, as Curry has over 2.5 million votes while Doncic has 787,690 votes — or less than a third of Curry’s vote total. LeBron James and Nikola Jokic are the top two among the Western Conference frontcourt.

In the Eastern Conference, guards DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets are in first and second place respectively, while Kevin Durant of the Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the top two for the frontcourt.

This year’s All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, February 20th in Cleveland, Ohio.