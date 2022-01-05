Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Heat

It may be cold outside but it was awfully hot inside Moda Center tonight between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat tonight. Miami leaves with a 115-109 victory over Portland, but not before both Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro were ejected alongside Jusuf Nurkic for the Blazers.

It wasn’t the best-played game, with Portland struggling to do anything offensively in the first half outside of getting to and making free throws. The ejection of Lowry allowed Anfernee Simons to go absolutely nuclear in the 3rd quarter following his 18 point performance in the 3rd against the Atlanta Hawks with a 20 point explosion in the 3rd quarter against the Heat.

You get what is probably the best of both worlds here - young players getting real reps in games that have consequences still, while not winning a game and keeping the lottery numbers as high as you can possibly be.

Hop on in with Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as we break down the game, Simons’ big night (again) and the tale of the tape between Nurkic and Herro!

