Jusuf Nurkic Ejected After Scuffle with Heat Guard Tyler Herro

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Blazers’ game versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday night for throwing an arm at guard Tyler Herro after a screen play and shove. Herro was also ejected after the scuffle.

The play started with just over a minute remaining in the game when Nurkic set a hard screen on Herro at the three-point arc on the left side of the floor. The pick was blind and Herro hit Nurkic’s shoulder hard, falling to the floor. Nurkic attempted to roll to the bucket after the contact, but got caught up in the prone Herro’s feet, perhaps intentionally on the part of Herro. Nurkic skipped over the impediment, then ran across the key. Herro stood up, pursued, and pushed Nurkic in the back. Nurkic spun and, restrained by one of Herro’s teammates, threw out his left arm in a punch-like motion which turned into more of an open-hand slap, making slight contact with Herro. The two players were separated, Nurkic being backed up by refs.

After review of the play, officials ejected both players. The Blazers and Heat will await word on any further repercussions from the incident.

The Blazers would go on to lose the game 115-109. It was an odd affair. Heat guard Kyle Lowry was ejected with a little over a minute remaining in the second quarter, earning a second technical foul for tossing the ball to a referee who wasn’t ready to receive it.

Video of the Nurkic-Herro incident is below.