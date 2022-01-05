Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Miami Heat tonight following a satisfying win over the Atlanta Hawks. Damian Lillard is still out with abdominal tendinopathy, so look for Anfernee Simons to step up in his absence. Larry Nance Jr. has cleared health and safety protocols and will play tonight. The Heat are missing significant amounts of personnel.

Wednesday, January 5 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out),

Heat injuries: Jimmy Butler (out), Bam Adebayo (out), Victor Oladipo (out), Duncan Robinson (out), Markieff Morris (out), Dewayne Dedmon (out), Udonis Haslem (out), Gabe Vincent (out), KZ Okpala (out), Marcus Garrett (out)

SBN Affiliate: Hot Hot Hoops

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!