Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Heat

Fresh off of what was likely the most enjoyable game of the season — the Portland Trail Blazers led by Anfernee Simons’ 43 points to beat the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young’s career high 56 points in a defense optional shootout — the Trail Blazers take on another Eastern Conference team hit hard by COVID protocols: the Miami Heat.

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at a Blazers team that will be missing both Damian Lillard (out for at least the next three games) and CJ McCollum (recovering from a collapsed lung and waiting on child birth) and will feature once again Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little in the starting lineup. They will take on a Heat team missing Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo, KZ Okpala, Udonis Haslem, Markieff Morris, Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and Marcus Garrett.

Still, we’ve seen Portland struggle against all kinds: giving up 56 points and over 130 points to a shorthanded Hawks team immediately comes to mind. With the Heat still featuring Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, (Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable), and the ominous “Heat culture,” it would surprise no one to see a competitive game from the visitors.

So hop on in and sit down with Danny and Brandon as they get you ready for tonight’s game!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!