Blazer’s Edge Night Returns for 2022

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Blazer’s Edge Night is coming back in 2022. The pandemic isn’t over, but schools are in session, Portland Trail Blazers games are open to attendees, and the Moda Center has COVID protocols in place to keep the arena as safe as is possible in these times. In consultation with the Blazers, we’ve decided to go ahead with the event.

Blazer’s Edge Night 2022 will take place on Monday, March 28th as the Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM, Pacific at the Moda Center. We will have over 2000 tickets available for free to groups of local kids, most of whom wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend a game.

The process is simple: teachers, coaches, counselors, principals, social workers, and others write to us saying, “I have a group of students who would like to attend.” We say, “YES! Bring them, chaperones, and drivers. We’ll provide tickets for them all!” Then on that night, the upper decks of the Moda Center fill up with young folks, cheering and having the time of their lives, thanks to those tickets donated by us. It’s a truly magnificent evening, something we’ve done almost since the inception of this site. Thousands upon thousands of kids have gotten to see their first Trail Blazers game in-person because of this community. It’s our way of passing the fandom forward.

There are two ways you can participate in this year’s event:

If you work with kids who would benefit from this experience, write site manager Dave Deckard at blazersub@gmail.com. He will communicate with you and arrange for tickets. You’ll get all the details in those emails. Since the event was canceled by COVID in 2020, we’re giving leaders who were set to go that year first shot at tickets, but there should be plenty left over for others!*

If you would like to donate tickets to kids, click through the link below. It takes you to the Blazers website where you can select and purchase tickets reserved for us for this event. It’s going to LOOK just like you were buying the tickets for yourself. You’ll see the usual seating chart and use your own credit card. But if you click through the link, you’ll ONLY see tickets reserved for Blazer’s Edge Night. Once purchased, they will AUTOMATICALLY be donated to the event. You don’t have to do a thing except purchase the tickets. Prices range from $11 to $37, depending on location. You can purchase one ticket or many.

TO DONATE TICKETS:

Click this link: ROSEQUARTER.COM/GROUPNIGHTS

Use this promo code: BLAZERSEDGE

That’s it! If you do that, any tickets you purchase are good to go!

For all of you who donated tickets for the 2020 event that got canceled, note that the Blazers carried forward the balance to this season, so we’re starting with over 1600 tickets already. There are still over 380 left to go, new for this year. Every one you donate is another great story for someone it makes a difference to.

So what about it, Blazer’s Edge? Ready to help people have a wonderful evening in the midst of an otherwise trying time and season? Chip in and help out!

*PLEASE NOTE that proof of vaccination or an authenticated negative COVID test result will be required by the arena for all participants 12 years of age and older.