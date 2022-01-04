Damian Lillard may be shut down for an extended period if his abdominal injury does not improve. Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups says the organizational leaders will gather to discuss the status of the injured All-Star. If his abdominal symptoms persist, Billups says the team will “probably” rest him for an extended period.

The news came as Billups responded to questions from Bleacher Report’s Sean Highkin earlier today. The Blazers reported that Lillard would miss his second consecutive game against the Miami Heat tomorrow night. Lillard also sat out six games in November and December to the injury, which he has battled for at least four years.

“I asked Chauncey Billups if there’s been any talk of shutting Damian Lillard down for an extended period of time since the ab injury isn’t improving. He said they’re going to have a meeting “soon” putting “all heads together” (presumably those two+Cronin) to talk that all through.” Sean Highkin, Bleacher Report

The Oregonian’s Aaron Fentress posted the full quote to Twitter:

“I think what we’re gonna do is just kind of meet, put all our heads together soon and then talk through some of those things. I think that’s probably gonna be the route that we go if he doesn’t get some kind of relief there.”

This season, Lillard has put up his lowest numbers in seven seasons, averaging 24 points on 32 percent three point shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 29 games.