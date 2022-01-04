Larry Nance Jr. Enters COVID Protocols

Larry Nance Jr. is the latest member of the Portland Trail Blazers to enter COVID health and safety protocols.

Nance Jr., who was previously one of the team’s few rotation players to avoid the dreaded illness, has been downgraded to doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat.

Larry Nance Jr. (health & safety protocols) is doubtful while Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy - injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols) are out for Wednesday's game versus Miami. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 5, 2022

Bleacher Report’s Sean Highkin highlighted that the doubtful status was due to Nance Jr. returning an inconclusive COVID result. He will need two negative tests to be cleared.

Nance Jr. joins fellow big man Cody Zeller who has been in health and safety protocols since Boxing Day.

This season, Nance Jr has averaged 23.1 minutes, 6.8 points, 5.8 blocks, 2 assists and 1 steal across 36 games.

The team will also be without Damian Lillard who will sit for a second consecutive game with abdominal tendinopathy. CJ McCollum continues to recover from a right lung pneumothorax.

Cameron McGriff and Brandon Williams have been removed from health and safety protocols just as their 10-day tenures with the team come to an end. The team is yet to announce whether the pair will get second 10-day contracts.