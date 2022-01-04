BE Radio: New Year, New Blazers?

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys recap the past few games for the Trail Blazers, including a brutal, short-handed New Year’s Eve loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Monday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks—featuring a starring performance from Anfernee Simons.

They’ll also debate the the red-hot Chicago Bulls’ ceiling, whether the Cleveland Cavaliers can stay afloat amid yet another season-ending injury, and discuss a pair of impressive rookie performances from Franz Wagner and Josh Giddey over the past week.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.