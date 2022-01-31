Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Thunder

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they try to figure out how the Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 98-81.

Thanks to a mercy bucket from Tony Snell, the Blazers were able to eclipse 20 points in a period for the second time tonight following their 31-point first quarter. They filled in the second and third periods with 16 and 14 points respectively - displaying some of the worst production of the season and looking eerily similar to the dog days of December.

Is this a one game situation for a team that’s spent a lot of time on the road? Is this a sign of things to come? With less than 2 weeks before the NBA trade deadline, and notes of the Blazers running it back with the core of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic - games like this, no matter how shorthanded they are - have to ring bells at the offices of One Center Court.

Hop on the stream and commiserate with the fellas as they try to figure out where things are and where they’re going.

