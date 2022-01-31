Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Thunder

Join Brandon Sprague and Danny Marang as they take a look at tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Even though the Blazers have now played 50 games on the year, this is their first meet up with division rival Thunder — one of four such games in the final 32. If you’re wondering why Portland’s strength of schedule looks so easy down the stretch, having the Thunder for over 10% of your remaining games makes a lot more sense.

With that in mind, the Thunder are a team clearly in the middle of a hard reset. Their best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will be out tonight and most likely in their Friday match up as well. While it’s been tough sledding for the Blazers as it comes to a challenge for Anfernee Simons recently with the likes of Marcus Smart, Kyle Lowry and Alex Caruso all down with injuries, Lu Dort and the “Dorture Chamber” are well and waiting.

We’ll take a look at some fun/key match ups, discuss trending trade rumors and more. Hop on in, and get ready for tonight’s game with the guys.

