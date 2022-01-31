Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers look to bounce back against the Oklahoma City Thunder following a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Thunder are on a seven-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Blazers have lost three of their last four, including two at home.

Monday, January 31- 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), Nassir Little (out), CJ Elleby (questionable)

Thunder injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out), Vit Krejci (out)

