Nassir Little Opts For Surgery

Portland Trail Blazers’ wing Nassir Little has opted for surgery to repair his torn left labrum and will miss the remainder of the NBA season, the team announced. Little injured his shoulder in the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he got tangled up with Karl-Anthony Towns.

The surgery will be performed on Tuesday, February 1 by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Gulf Breeze, Florida. Little will miss the remainder of the season.

After the mixup with Towns, Little reacted strongly, though he brushed it off later. However, team personnel were less ambivalent about the injury, and an MRI revealed the tear. At the time, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said that Little was likely out for the season, yet it wasn’t yet clear that Little would opt for surgery to repair the torn labrum.

Prior to the injury, Little had played 42 games so far this season, averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in what many were calling a breakout season.

We wish Nassir the best as he heals.