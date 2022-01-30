Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Bulls

The Portland Trail Blazers opted for an offense only approach for the afternoon against the Chicago Bulls and shockingly, it did not work out. The Blazers fell to the Bulls 130-116 with a back to back looming in Oklahoma City Monday.

Anfernee Simons, Norman Powell and CJ McCollum combine for 72 points and 12 made 3’s and despite that, fall dramatically short of the Bulls who shot 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line. Throw in the velvet roped path to the rim that the Blazers put up for the Bulls for most of the evening and well, it’s easy to see where things went wrong.

Join Danny Marang as he breaks down Sunday’s loss to the Bulls and looks ahead to the match up with the Thunder who will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for at least the next week and whom the Blazers play twice in the next 5 days.

